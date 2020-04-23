Some Illinois state parks to start reopening in phases beginning May 1, including Lowden State Park

To allow Illinois residents to engage in some outdoor activities, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) will reopen select state parks, recreation areas fish and wildlife areas and trails beginning May 1.

Visitors to the reopened sites will be required to comply with social distancing guidelines and other COVID-19 best practices.

Here is a list of sites that will reopen on May 1:

Region 1 (Northwest Illinois): Argyle Lake State Park, Jubilee College State Park, Lowden State Park, Morrison-Rockwood State Park, Rock Island Trail, Shabbona Lake State Recreation Area.

Region 2 (Northeastern Illinois): Chain O’ Lakes State Park, Illinois and Michigan Canal State Trail, Kankakee River State Park, Moraine Hills State Park, North Point Marina.

Region 3 (East Central Illinois): Clinton Lake State Recreation Area, Eagle Creek State Park, Kickapoo State Recreation Area, Wolf Creek State Park.

Region 4 (West Central Illinois): Eldon Hazlet State Recreation Area, Jim Edgar Panther Creek State Fish and Wildlife Area, Sangchris Lake State Park, Siloam Springs State Park, Washington County State Recreation Area.

Region 5 (Southern Illinois): Fort Massac State Park, Giant City State Park, Stephen A. Forbes State Recreation Area, Wayne Fitzgerrell State Recreation Area.

The reopened sites will be open daily from sunrise until sunset beginning May 1. Visitors will be allowed to engage in activities such as wildlife observation, hiking, biking, equestrian use, fishing (both from the bank and boats) and mushroom collecting.

Site visitor centers, campgrounds, playgrounds, beaches and concessions will remain closed. There will be no shelter reservations, interpretive educational programs, or special events until further notice.

To ensure the safety of all visitors, hunting including spring turkey hunting remains suspended at all IDNR sites.

Rock Cut State Park in Loves Park and Starved Rock State Park in LaSalle County will not be opening on May 1.