Soggy, Cool Easter Weekend Appearing Very Likely

Many Stateline residents will fondly recall Easter Weekend last year as being one of the nicest we've enjoyed in a long, long time. This year, the weekend will be remembered as being a polar opposite, as it promises to be a cool, and very likely wet one.

Friday promises to feature sunshine from start to finish, thanks to high pressure sliding directly over the Stateline. Northwesterly winds will keep temperatures on the chilly side, but at the end of the day, it promises to be without question the nicest day we'll see here for some time.

Clouds begin to gather once again late Friday Night and will be in place for most, if not all of Saturday. By the middle to late portions of Saturday Afternoon, rain is likely to begin, and will continue for several hours Saturday Evening before letting up a bit overnight.

If there's to be any dry time on Easter Sunday, it would likely come early in the day. As things appear now, Sunday Morning would offer the best opportunity to hold any outdoor Easter Egg hunts, of course, provided social distancing is maintained. Scattered showers will pick up once again in the afternoon, building into a heavier rain once again Sunday Evening.

Steady rain will continued for much of Sunday Night, though as colder air wraps in on the system's back side after midnight, rain will likely change over to snow, which may continue into the opening hours of Monday. At this early juncture, it would not be a stretch to think that some minor snowfall accumulations could occur on grassy surfaces by Monday Morning. Such a concept, while far too early to call a slam dunk, is at the very least one worth monitoring.