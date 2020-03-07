Sock Monkey Festivlal celebrates Rockford stuffed animal icon

For years, the sock monkey has been a cheap and fluffy friend for children, but on Saturday, the Midway Village Museum hosts the 16th Annual Sock Monkey Festival.

Dozens attended the event, where museum staff assisted people in stuffing, sewing and making the sock monkeys for people.

With its claim to fame in the Forest City, Executive Director of the Midway Village Museum David Byrnes thinks there is something for everyone at this event.

"We’re making party hats, if you go to the public library booth you can make a button celebrating Nelson's birthday, you can pin the tail on the sock monkey doll, there is a race you can join and a dance," said David Byrnes.