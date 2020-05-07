Social Security Disability Insurance benefits still on the way, experts say

Stimulus checks and government restructuring during the coronavirus outbreak has many people on disability leave worried about getting their benefits.

23 News checked in with a local attorney who had a hopeful message. Law professionals say that the government is not allowed to delay or deny benefits due to disability or through social security.

They recommend calling at different times during the work day to try ans get through to someone who can help at the state level. Then once you get through, scheduling a safe and socially distant phone hearing will help you get the benefits you deserve.

SSDI benefit recipients may also see increase difficulty and delays with their stimulus check. However, officials say they do still qualify for the check and it should be arriving soon.