Social communication platforms being used more as people work from home

Social Communication platforms are becoming more common and some professionals are utilizing them daily as they work from home.

FaceTime, Zoom and Skype are some of the most common platforms being used to make calls and video chat as people are asked to stay during this COVID-19 outbreak.

Alexie Aguayo is a reporter in Montana who like many other journalists is working from home.

"I feel comfortable working from home," said Aguayo. "There's not a lot of stress here, but the bad thing is I feel like I'm working all day long and there's no entering or exiting the office."

Scott Bridge is a professor at Butler University who is utilizing zoom to teach his classes.

"I just had two classes today," said Bridge. "One class had 18 students while the other had 20. It's really like the Brady Bunch as everyone is in a little square on the screen. It's fun."

Both Bridge and Aguayo say despite the circumstances they're both committed to their jobs.

"We are still going to be here and deliver the news no matter what happens," said Aguayo.

"Believe we when I say this isn't a one way street," said Bridge. "I hope I'm helping my students as much as they're helping me."