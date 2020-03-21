Snow is on the way Sunday late afternoon and evening, light accumulations likely

Yes there is snow in the forecast. Yes it will accumulate. No there will not be big accumulations. No there will not be huge impacts from this. The snow that will arrive this evening is nothing we can't handle and most of it will fall overnight into early Monday!

The first half of Sunday will be dry. In fact, the morning could see a few glimpses of the sun before clouds overtake our skies once again. High temperatures Sunday will be near 40° if not slightly above that. By the time lunchtime comes around, our skies will be more cloud-filled and the snow only a few hours away.

The precipitation will start as a rain/snow mix in the mid-afternoon hours before turning over to snow closer to the evening. The snow will continue through the evening and overnight hours too. Accumulations will be on the very light side, with most spots looking at around an inch of snow.

Some isolated amounts closer to perhaps 1.5-2" can't entirely be ruled out either and this would be in the southern portions of our viewing area. The good news is that most of the snow will fall while we are asleep and it won't accumulate as much on the roads.

This snow will end in a slushy form along our roads and sidewalks. Because the concrete temperatures are well-above freezing, most of the snow accumulation will stick to mainly grassy and elevated surfaces. Still if you will be out at all during this time, a few slick spots can't entirely be ruled out.

Snow will be done by Monday morning and we'll see some clearing and temperatures going up to near normal levels.