Small businesses struggle with stay-at-home extension

Cutting back on staff, hours and orders is the reality for many local small businesses.

"Right now it's really depressing," says Arturo Beltran, the chef at Ciao Bella in Loves Park. "We just have to do whatever we can. Like I said, I'm feeling lucky because I know a lot of people in this industry lose a lot of jobs."

Beltran is the only one of Ciao Bella's staff that wasn't originally laid off. Now another cook helps part time.

Owner Scott Frank bought the restaurant May 1, 2019. Friday will be the one year anniversary.

"We had big plans," says Frank. Those plans took a backseat when Illinois Governor J.B. Prtizker extended the stay-at-home order until June.

"The immediate emotions were just awful and devastated," he says. "We worked so hard and risked so much to buy this business, and now it's being taken away form us. And not just for us, I care about our employees, I care about our customers."

Frank says he spoke to stateline mayors, and believes they too want what's best. However, he says he believes there can be more done at the state and federal level for small business owners.

"If your business is closed, the PPP [paycheck protection program] is pointless," he says. "We might need to look for new staff if current staff is making so much money on unemployment, they might not want to come back."

He says he understands his staff might not return. Those on unemployment now claim $600 more than what unemployment typically pays. He also hopes Governor Pritzker can be more transparent for when restaurants can reopen. He says he's doubtful it will be June 1, but needs to know for distribution and staffing purposes.

"Everyone is in survival mode, so their [food distributors] warehouses they're keeping as little amount of product as they're using," he explains. "So Governor Pritzker, we are begging him give us at least a two weeks heads up so we can get the right food, and so we can prep everything."

Frank says he and other local business owners hope they can reopen restaurants with strict social distancing guidelines sooner than June 1. He says a group of restaurant owners agree to use disposable menus, only take reservations and open at half capacity if that's what it takes.