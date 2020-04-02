Six new cases of COVID-19 in Winnebago County

The Winnebago County Health Department confirms six new cases of COVID-19 in the county and say the range is between 30-60 for these new cases.

The Winnebago County Health Department confirms six new cases of COVID-19 in the county and say the range is between 30-60 for these new cases.

The health department says this is the third day in a row they have confirmed multiple cases of the virus and are frustrated by people not taking the social distancing guidelines seriously.

"Do you think we are monitoring intensive care beds and ventilators as an exercise or a fire drill?,” said Winnebago County Board Chairperson Frank Haney. “Or is it because we are concerned that if we don't flatten the curve we may need to know these exact numbers."

Winnebago County Public Health Administrator Dr. Sandra Martell says this virus is going to have an affect on everyone in some way.

"At some point in this community everyone will know someone who has been impacted by COVID-19,” said Martell.

Health officials along with Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara reiterate the importance of staying home and remaining socially distant and thank those who are following the guidelines.

Martell says it’s important for N-95 masks and other medical equipment to be kept for those in healthcare facilities, but says it’s important to keep other essential workers safe as well.

"We will be putting out a request that community members help us to make masks for our essential workers that are not health care providers,” said Martell.

Martell says she is not encouraging any fabric store to open up and no store who was originally deemed not essential to become essential for this activity.

To learn more about how you can help and make these masks Martell says e-mail COVID19@wchd.org.

