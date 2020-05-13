Six Flags Great America to reopen with limited capacity, will require reservations to enter park

The amusement park announced they'll be reopening with a limited capacity as well as will require reservations to attend the park.

Six Flags says, “The reservation system will go online for each park shortly before operations resume.” That includes Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Rockford.

On the amusement parks reservation website​, the reservation system also allows the park to limit the number of guests at the front gate at any given time, thereby eliminating overcrowding. “Whenever a new reservation is made, the guest selects not just the date they want to visit, but also the time (based on availability). On the day of their visit, they will be allowed to enter only during the time period they initially selected.”

The reservation system will go online for the park shortly before operations resume. During the initial reopening phase, only the Members and Season Pass Holders will be granted access to the system.

After a set period of time, other tickets holders will be invited to make reservations. Reservations will be open for the remainder of the 2020 season, but additional "blocks" will also be opened on a weekly basis, the company said.