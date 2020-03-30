Six Flags Great America delays opening to mid-May due to the COVID-19 outbreak

Six Flags officials announced that Six Flags Great America has temporarily suspended operations and will now open in mid-May, or as soon as possible thereafter.

While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at the amusement park, officials say the safety of their guests and team members is their highest priority.

For guests with prepaid tickets, the valid dates have been extended to the end of the 2020 season. For current 2020 Season Pass Holders, passes will be extended for the number of operating days the park is temporarily closed.

Six Flags Great America Members will receive one additional month for each month that the park is closed, plus a free Membership level upgrade for the rest of the 2020 Season, and/or other bonus benefits if needed.

You can view more information from Six Flags here​.