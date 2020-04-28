Significant Progress Reported in Corn, Soybean Crop Planting

It hasn't been the mildest month, nor has it been the most pleasant. But, farmers aren't complaining. In fact, most in Illinois and Wisconsin are embracing the fact it has been a drier than normal month, which has allowed them to make significant progress in planting this year's corn and soybean crop.

The month of April's still running a tad more than an inch below normal in the rainfall department. That fact, coupled with the increasingly strong April sunshine, has fostered significant drying of area soils, making much of the farmland suitable for planting. To that point, 79% of the Illinois' soil is reported to feature adequate amounts of moisture, with just 20% cited for having surplus amounts.

Over the past week, the USDA estimates Illinois farmers had 4.3 days suitable for fieldwork, while in Wisconsin, conditions were favorable for work on 5.5 days. As a result, he latest issuance of the USDA's Crop Progress Report shows staggering numbers which show just how much progress has been made in planting both the corn and soybean crop in Illinois, Wisconsin, and in the United States as a whole.

In Illinois, a whopping 37% of the corn crop has now been planted. That's up significantly from last week's 8%, and even farther ahead of last year's pace. It even outpaces the five year average of 31%! Due to cooler soil temperatures and somewhat wetter soil, Wisconsin's naturally behind Illinois a bit, but is still doing well compared to average. Nationally, about 27% of the corn crop is in the ground, also considerably ahead of the five year average pace.

It's still early in the soybean game, though there's still plenty of positive momentum being made. The planting of Illinois' soybean crop is off to a fruitful start, with 18% of the state's crop already in the ground, compared to 2% last week and 2% at this point last year. Normally, just 4% of the crop is planted by now. Just a small portion of Wisconsin's soybean crop has been planted, but that's still a net positive compared to last week, last year, and the five year average. Nationwide, 8% of the soybean crop has been planted.

Overall, the pattern is to be predominantly quiet over the next several days, which should allow farmers to continue to build on the early momentum that has been made.