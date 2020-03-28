Showers, Gusty Winds Highlight Stateline's Sunday Forecast

It took a bit longer than originally anticipated, but at long last, severe weather arrived in the Stateline Saturday Evening. For a period of two and a half hours, part of the Stateline was under either a severe thunderstorm or tornado warning on a nearly continuous basis. While daylight will bring official confirmation, there've been several reports of tornado touchdowns in Ogle County, along with numerous damage reports in communities such as Oregon and Stillman Valley.

The severe threat has ended for the night, though the parent storm system responsible for Saturday's noisy weather is far from finished impacting our area. Sunday's to bring several clusters of sprinkles and light showers on an intermittent basis. At any point in time, nobody can entirely rule out the prospects for a few raindrops, though no significant rainfall amounts are expected, nor is there any chance for severe weather.

The most noteworthy meteorological aspect of Sunday is to be the wind, which will be howling out of the west and southwest for much of the day. Wind Advisories have been hoisted for all of Northern Illinois covering most of the day and likely extending into the evening hours. Sustained winds of 25 to 35 miles per hour are likely, with several gusts of 45 miles per hour or greater also a decent bet before the wind finally dies down overnight.

Sunshine and much more tranquil conditions return Monday, and not a minute too soon.