Should Benny the golden retreiver be removed from Benson Stone ads?

Benny the golden retriever is loved by many mostly because of the ads he’s featured in. But recently Benson Stone received a complaint.

"We received an email from a customer who was rather concerned that we had the dog on the sofa," said Andy Benson, Benson Stone Company co-owner.

Owners Kim and Andy Benson asked their Facebook followers to vote on whether Benny should keep starring in the store's ads.

"All of a sudden it took off when we put that out there and it just shows how passionate people are about their pets," said Andy.

Thousands of people responded in support of Benny sharing thoughts and pictures of their pets.

"It was very sweet. We loved reading all the posts and loved all the pictures. Some of the cutest dogs and great names," said Kim

The Benson's want to assure customers Benny doesn't spend all his time testing out the furniture.

"Benny doesn't get the run of the showroom anyway but he has been on three sofas for commercials out of the 150 we have. So we didn't think it was that big of a deal and our customers agree," said Andy.

The positive response from customers means Benny will remain the star of the show.

"I think there is even more pressure to put him in the ads going forward. So we're trying to think about that and be creative in how we do that," said Andy.

The Facebook post has received more than 2,000 comments from Benny supporters.