Shots fired report under investigation by Rockford PD

Police are investigating after a report of shots fired in Rockford on Saturday night.

Officers were called to the 3000 block of 4th St. for a report of shots fired at 11 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department.

Police found numerous shell casings in the roadway but there was no indication of anything struck by the gunfire. The possible vehicle involved was a white sedan.

If you have any information, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.