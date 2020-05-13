Shots fired just hours after Rockford mother holds vigil for late son

A Rockford mother speaks out after gunfire erupts outside of her home just hours after she held a vigil for her son who was shot and killed seven years ago.

After celebrating what would have been her son Shaquille Zackery's 25th birthday mother Innette Zackery heard a sound all too familiar.

"We heard shots," said Zackary. "People shooting at us. Shooting at the people outside. And I'm not understanding we just did a candle light vigil. This is my seventh year doing this and we never had any problems."

Just hours after family and friends lit candles and released balloons in Shaquille's memory Rockford Police respond to a shooting outside of Zackary's home on Montague Street.

"I don't even want to go sit outside now," said Zackery. "And that's a shame not to feel comfortable in your own home."

Police say there was one victim in Tuesday night's shooting. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

"I don't believe in cold cases just cold hearted people who won't talk," said Zackery. "Would you want that to happen to your family. The one's that are doing all this shooting need to stop. I'm sure you have family too. You don't want your family shot up like that and we don't want ours either."