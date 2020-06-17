Shots fired incidents up 26% from 2019 in Rockford

The city of Rockford saw increases in several crime statistics in comparison to 2019 at the Public Safety Town Hall Tuesday night.

The statistics compare and contrast January through May of 2019 and January through May of 2020.

Shots fired incidents are up from 157 in 2019 to 198 in 2020. This is an overall increase of 26 percent, according to the City of Rockford Government Facebook page.

Robberies are up 10 percent from this time last year, going from 102 to 112 incidents. Aggravated assaults are up 5 percents in 2020, with the number of incidents being bumped from 514 to 539.

Violent crimes are also up 3% from 2019, with 728 incidents in comparison to the 706 last year. However, violent crime that is domestic related is down 6 percent. This is a decrease from 41 to 35 percent of violent crime.

Property crimes are down 18 percent, dropping from 1,908 incidents to 1,565 from this time last year.

"While we have made steady progress since 2017 in making Rockford safer, we know we’re going to have periods with increased incidents,” Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara. "Our police department continues to tackle crime every day and build relationships with residents to make our city safer."

There were 136 vehicle thefts at this time in 2019, and again there were 136 vehicle thefts in the same time frame this year.