Shift to Warmer, but Significantly More Active Pattern Underway

There's plenty of good news to report on the weather front, but there are most certainly some drawbacks as well. Let's begin with the most obvious piece of good news, and that's that the worst of the cold pattern we've seen over the past month is now behind us, and warmer times are upon us. Tuesday Morning's frost was undoubtedly the last our area will see until October or November. Though temperatures Tuesday still fell well short of what's considered to be normal for this time of year, the day's full sunshine and temperatures in the lower 60s represented the turning of the page.

Sunshine is to dominate for much of Wednesday, and with an increasingly well-organized southeasterly wind picking up as the day wears on, we should be able to tack a few more degrees onto our high temperatures. Most locations will see highs in the mid-60s Wednesday. Clouds do start to overspread our area during the afternoon hours Wednesday, though rain appears very likely to hold off until well after dark.

Though May's been cool to start, it's also been dry, for the most part. As temperatures warm, though, the pattern is to turn decidedly more active, with numerous rounds of showers and thunderstorms expected over the course of the coming week. The first round arrives Wednesday Night, sometime between 9:00 and Midnight. The rain, which begins in scattered fashion in the evening, will become much more widespread and drenching overnight. Several hours of moderate to, at times, heavy rain will soak most of the Stateline, and a few thunderstorms may even contain a bit of hail. That said, the severe weather threat Wednesday Night appears to be minimal, at best.

Showers and storms are to take a break by mid-morning Thursday, yielding several dry hours before the next round of active weather arrives later Thursday Afternoon or Thursday Evening. It's this round that we'll need to keep an eye out for, as the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms appears to be at least a bit higher during this time frame. Should any sunshine break through the cloud cover for a few hours Thursday Afternoon, expect our atmosphere to become rather unstable, given the warmer temperatures and elevated humidity levels expected to be in place at that time. Right now, high-resolution models are generating clusters of showers and storms between 4:00 and 6:00 Thursday Afternoon. Such timing at the time of peak afternoon heating would be conducive for some locally severe storms if enough instability is in place. At the time of this article's writing, the Storm Prediction Center paints the greatest severe threat just south of the Stateline, but close enough that close monitoring will be prudent.

Quiet weather is expected on what should be a perfect Friday before intermittent showers and thunderstorms threaten during the weekend. At this point, though, neither weekend day appears to be a washout, nor does there appear to be much, if any severe weather threat during that time.

From there, all eyes are on early next week, as warmth really starts to take hold. Monday's to feature sunshine with temperatures reaching the middle 70s, but Tuesday appears to be the real star of the show, with our first 80s of the year appearing to be a very good bet.

A high temperature Tuesday in the 80s would be the first such temperature here since October 1, 2019, a drought that would have reached 231 consecutive days! Not surprisingly, news of 80s in the forecast was met with delight by the vast majority of respondents in our Facebook poll Tuesday Evening. 85% of voters either liked or loved the thought of 80s returning to our region.

The return of 80s to our area is long overdue! Historically speaking, the average date of the Stateline's first 80° temperature is April 22. With our first 80° now forecast to occur on May 19, it's to be nearly a month tardy! We're also overdue, albeit to a much lesser extent, for our first 85° reading. While Tuesday's likely to fall short of reaching that benchmark, there are compelling signs in long-range projections that middle to perhaps even upper 80s could occur here later on next week or toward Memorial Day Weekend.