Sheriff: Rockford man arrested for involvement in a string of burglaries

Updated: Thu 7:50 PM, Mar 19, 2020

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -- 59-year-old Terry Yoho of Rockford was taken into custody Wednesday. The Winnebago County Sheriff's Department has been investigating burglaries in the 4300 block of Steward Road since November.

He's charged with residential burglary.

 