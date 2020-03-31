Sheriff Gary Caruana makes traffic stop on wanted suspect with outstanding warrant

Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana conducted a traffic stop Monday night where the suspect already was wanted on an outstanding warrant.

On March 30 just before 9:45 p.m., Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Garuana was traveling west in his unmarked Sheriff's Department squad vehicle on East State Street in Rockford. As Caruana approached the intersection of East State and Prospect, he witnessed a Honda sedan driving at a high rate of speed and in the wrong traffic lane.

Shortly after, Sheriff Caruana followed the sedan to the parking lot of 1000 block of East State Street and conducted a traffic stop. The driver was later identified at 28-year-old Andrew Leutik who was wanted on an outstanding warrant for felony retail theft.

The investigation was reviewed by the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office for charges. After review, Leutik now faces an additional charge of reckless driving.

The sedan was impounded and Leutik was issued a notice to appear in Winnebago County Court.