According to sources at the Chicago Tribune, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker is expected to announce a statewide "shelter-in-place" order for the entire state which will begin on Saturday.

This measure is the most recent in a string to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Illinois.

Residents will still be allowed to use grocery stores, gas stations, and pharmacy. All local roads, including interstate highways and tollways, will remain open to traffic and people are still allowed to go outdoors.