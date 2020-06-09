Severe weather creates challenges for some Rockford business owners

Heavy rainfall and gusty winds make for less than ideal outdoor eating conditions and put some owners in a tough position.

"It did effect our business a lot today," said Greenfire Restaurant owner Shendet Ismajlaj. "It has been really good the past week, but due to the rain today we're just doing delivery and curbside pickup."

Ismajlaj says his outdoor seating arrangements are working well, but the distance from the main building created some challenges.

"The tent is kind of far from our building, so it's too hard to get the food out there and plus the staff would be getting really wet from the rain," said Ismajlaj.

But, some restaurants were able to serve dine-in customers and keep them dry.

"Our setup here at Alchemy is a one of a kind set up," said Alchemy owner Al Castrogiovanni.

Screens enclose the dining area and large garage doors help protect people from wind and rain.

"Whether it's snowing, raining, hot, cold we have heat, air conditioning, and the ability to stay out of the rain while following social distancing guidelines," said Castrogiovanni.

Although outdoor seating can create challenges during severe weather Ismajlaj says overall it's been a great addition to his business.

'We're getting so many compliments and you know they're just talking about our tent and the lighting we put out there they just love it and some people just keep saying it doesn't feel like Rockford which makes me feel great," said Ismajlaj.