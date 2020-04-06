Several structures destroyed in Machesney Park fire

A garage fire in Machesney Park causes what's being called "devastating losses" to several structures.

According to the North Park Fire Protection District, the fire started in the garage of a house in the 200 block of Wilshire Drive in Machesney Park. The resident of one of the affected buildings was home at the time and left his house after children from across the street alerted him to the growing blaze.

There are no confirmed injuries but the damages were described as 'devastating."