Several Stateline salon and spas remain open during the coronavirus pandemic

While the coronavirus pandemic has shut down many places people enjoy spending time at several Stateline beauty salons are remaining open.

"Hand sanitizer, please. Thank you," said Nickee Aldana, Fuzion Studios nail tech.

Aldana is one of many employees at Fuzion Studios braving the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm spraying this chair, I'm spraying this chair, I'm spraying my tablet because we are checking out clients," Aldana said.

Aldana says she sees no reason to shut down business as long as the staff takes precautions.

"If I see any kind of nose touching, touching a phone I will say 'can you grab some more hand sanitizer,” Aldana said.

And the clients understand why some changes are being made.

"Not bringing any extra people in was another recommendation we made just in case someone has something they don't feel yet,” Aldana said.

Circle of Wellness is also continuing with business as usual.

"The decision was a very tough decision,” said Leila MacQueen, Circle of Wellness Owner.

MacQueen says she couldn't close and let down her staff.

"There are so many people who have been let go from their jobs that don't have an income and are wondering how they will pay for their stuff. So we are just holding out as long as we can safely," MacQueen said.

The Circle of Wellness staff has been supplied face masks and gloves.

"We are disinfecting more routinely then we used to. We are wiping down surfaces and cleaning bathrooms on the hour," MacQueen said.

MacQueen encourages the community to take this opportunity to work on your health.

"Have a wellness plan in place and stress reduction because you make yourself more susceptible to these kinds of issues that happen and will continue to happen," MacQueen said.

If you are feeling sick or overcoming an illness businesses encourage you to reschedule your appointment.