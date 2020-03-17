Several Rounds of Rain, Embedded T-Storms Likely as Winter Ends, Spring Begins

St. Patrick's Day wasn't one we'd necessarily call warm, by any means, but the combination of sunshine, light winds, and seasonable temperatures was just what many folks needed coming off an unseasonably chilly three day stretch of weather Saturday through Monday. More turbulent times lie ahead, unfortunately, both in terms of precipitation and in our temperature trends.

Wednesday, the last full day of Winter, is to feel and look the part. Rain is likely to be falling over much of the area by Wednesday Morning, quite possibly mixed with light snow for a period of a few hours, especially north of the Wisconsin border. Precipitation will quickly become all rain as temperatures rise into the upper 30s to lower 40s by mid-morning. Rain is to continue for several hours before tapering off to sprinkles in the mid to late afternoon hours. Temperatures Wednesday aren't to reach out of the 40s, and an increasingly gusty northeasterly wind will add a discernible chill to the air.

Wednesday Night is to bring a break in the action, though an isolated sprinkle or light shower can't be entirely ruled out. The good news: temperatures shouldn't drop much below 40° overnight thanks to the extremely thick cloud cover that persists.

Thursday looks to be similarly unsettled, albeit much warmer. A warm front is to lift through the Stateline during the morning hours. This will likely be the instigator of a round of showers and storms during that time. A break in the action follows, but a second, potentially stronger line of showers and storms is likely to threaten late in the day or early Thursday Evening. We'll need to be on the lookout during that time frame, as the atmosphere appears to be at least marginally conducive to foster the development of a few stronger thunderstorms.

The official severe weather outlooks from the Storm Prediction Center suggest there is zero severe weather risk Wednesday or Wednesday Night, but Thursday into Thursday Evening features at least a small threat. Presently all of northern Illinois sits under a Marginal Risk for severe weather, a Level 1 risk on a five tier scale.

Widespread heavy rain will be the main culprit for a large portion of the country, with widespread totals of one inch of rain or more forecast to occur from the Northeastern United States all the way into the Desert Southwest. Meantime, on the cold side of the storm, significant snow is likely from the Upper Peninsula of Michigan back into the Plains and Eastern Rockies.

Those with hopes of getting outside for some fresh air during this period of social distancing, it's not likely Wednesday or Thursday will afford us much of an opportunity. Friday may give us a few hours to do so, though a cloudy sky and brisk winds will make it feel a bit unpleasant. Saturday, though likely to be unseasonably chilly, will at least feature sunshine and lighter breezes.