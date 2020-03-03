Serious crash sends two men to the hospital, shuts down West State Road

Two men are taken to local hospitals after a single car crash on West State Road near Winnebago Tuesday afternoon.

Winnebago County Sheriff's deputies say the car was traveling east on Highway 20 just before 2 p.m. when it crossed the median and the westbound traffic lanes, before coming to a stop.

Officials say the passenger had to be airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver was transported by ambulance with serious injuries.

Deputies say speed could have played a role in the crash. This is an ongoing investigation.

West State Road will be closed in both directions for several hours as crews investigate.