Sen. Dick Durbin calls for more accountability with police departments accused of engaging in misconduct

As all four officers involved in the death of George Floyd in police custody are now facing charges, many politicians are giving their perspective on the role that killing has played when it comes to police brutality or racial injustice.

Earlier this week, Illinois's senior U.S. Senator Dick Durbin spoke on the senate floor about George Floyd's passing. Durbin called on president Trump and Attorney General William Barr to implement the recommendations of former President Obama's task force on 21st century policing. That includes the having the justice department's civil rights division vigorously investigate police departments accused of engaging in misconduct. Durbin tells 23 News today, the vast majority of police officers are good, law abiding people. They are not racist, but in their ranks there are people who are.

Sen. Durbin said, "We have to carefully choose and select those who work in law enforcement. Train them properly and watch them carefully. If they show evidence or violence or abuse of their power they have to be removed from that position. But those who remain. we should work with to make sure that their ranks are stronger and better."