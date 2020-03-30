Truck driver dead after semi accident blocks I-39 ramp on Bypass Route 20, area closed off

A traffic crash involving a semi has blocked off the ramp onto I-39 from U.S. Highway 20. Illinois State Police also announced Monday morning that the 72-year-old driver of the truck has died as a result from the crash.

As you can see at the bottom of the article, Illinois State Police District 16 posted about the crash around 10 a.m. Monday.

A preliminary investigation indicates the truck was traveling south on the ramp from US 20 eastbound (IL 84) to Interstate 39 southbound when the truck tractor semi-trailer left the roadway for an unknown reason and rolled over.

The driver was pronounced dead by the Winnebago Co. Coroner at the scene. The ramp will remain closed for approximately 2 hours for traffic crash investigation. Traffic on US 20 Eastbound is being rerouted to Harrison Avenue. The crash remains under investigation. No further information is available at this time.