Security experts say you may not be as safe as you think when conducting home meetings

While working from home is all about being safer at home, security experts say you may not be as safe as you think when conducting those at home meetings on the computer.

Entre Business Solutions in Machesney Park helps businesses work through security issues and is well versed on being on the frontlines of working from home.

They say it's ideal for workers to use the company's computer to work from home.

But if it is a home computer, they need to take security steps like implementing a virtual private network back to the corporate office, make sure virus protection is updated on at least a once a day basis, use at least 12 character passwords and implement multi factor authentication.

Mike Broski, the President of Entre Business Solutions spoke with us, "I can tell you that the hackers do not care about the virus. This is a great opportunity for them to exploit weaknesses in a corporate network. And we need to be ever vigilant with that, so companies need to be concerned about security."

