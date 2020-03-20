Second positive case of COVID-19 confirmed in Rock County

A second positive COVID-19 case in as many days has been confirmed in Rock County.

The Rock County Health Department reports the patient is a 29 years old and is self-quarantined at home. Officials say it is unknown at this time if the individual had direct contact with a confirmed positive case. The department said a disease investigation is currently being conducted.

Moving forward, the Rock County Health Department will only note additional cases in its daily afternoon update. "At this time, community transmission has not been identified in Rock County. The number of states identified by CDC with community transmission is growing. The Rock County Public Health Department encourages all residents avoid unnecessary travel," said Marie-Noel Sandoval, Health Officer.