Second Week Crash: symptoms may level off then worsen, doctors say

The COVID-19 symptoms list seems to grow day-by-day and now doctors are saying when the list of symptoms seemed to be down, they may not be out.

Doctors at SwedishAmerican say that many COVID-19 patients are experiencing what is known as a 'second week crash.' After about 7-10 days, patients may experience a spike in symptoms after getting progressively better.

The second week dip in condition can cause an increase in respiratory symptoms and can even increase the likelihood of pneumonia.

Dr. James Cole of SwedishAmerican says, "Sometimes the body's mechanism for combating the infection is worse than the actual infection itself and that's what is happening here. It is just a hyperreactive state that the body throws at this virus which actually causes substantial damage to the body."