Second Schnucks Loves Park Employee tests positive for COVID-19

Officials with Schnucks say that a teammate at its Loves Park location tested positive for COVID-19.

The teammate, who was last at work on Tuesday, April 21 is now the second employee to contract the novel coronavirus from that store.

The company says the store is still open and is continuing to follow all guidance from local. state and federal agencies on how to proceed. In a statement, the corporate office said they scheduled their third-party vendor to come in and disinfect the area where the teammate worked to help make the store as safe as possible.

Store officials say the teammate is being advised the quarantine at this time.