Second Coronavirus death confirmed in Illinois

The Sangamon County Health Department in Springfield says a 71-year-old woman has died, marking the second confirmed death from COVID-19 in Illinois.

Officials with the health department say the woman was a Florida resident who had been visiting the Springfield area when she became ill. The patient had been the first confirmed COVID-19 case in Sangamon County and becomes the first death in that area.

“Now more than ever, we call on our community to take care of themselves and each other, to be vigilant and willing to make sacrifices to help curb the spread of this virus,” said Raj Govindaiah, MD, senior vice president and chief medical officer of Memorial Health System. “That means refraining from going out in public if you are sick, practicing social distancing and frequently washing your hands with soap and water. It is vital that we protect those who are most vulnerable to this virus, including older adults and people with compromised immune systems."

Governor JB Pritzker and the Winnebago County Health Departments will give updates on the coronavirus in the state and county this afternoon. You can watch them on the WIFR-TV Facebook page​.