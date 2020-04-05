Search to continue for Kennedy Townsend’s daughter, grandson

Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md., speaks at a news conference, Friday, April 3, 2020, in Annapolis, Md. Authorities are searching for the daughter and a grandson of former Maryland Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend after a canoe they were paddling in the Chesapeake Bay didn’t return to shore. Hogan on Friday identified the missing relatives as Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean and McKean’s 8-year-old son, Gideon Joseph Kennedy McKean. (AP Photo/Brian Witte) (Source: AP Photo/Brian Witte/AP)
Updated: Sun 8:05 PM, Apr 05, 2020

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Authorities say they will continue the search Monday in the Chesapeake Bay for the bodies of the daughter and a grandson of former Maryland Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend.

The search began last Thursday after a report of a canoe that didn’t return to shore after apparently being overtaken by strong winds.

Searchers on Saturday and Sunday reported no signs of the canoeists.

A Maryland Natural Resources Police statement says the search effort will resume Monday after an overnight pause.

The missing canoeists were identified as 40-year-old Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean and McKean’s 8-year-old son, Gideon Joseph Kennedy McKean.

