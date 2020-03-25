School District of Beloit to continue providing student meals under "Safer at Home" order

Wisconsin Governor Evers moved the state of Wisconsin under a "Safer at Home" order. This is in palce to have individuals stay at home to slow the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. This order, which does include the closing of schools started Wednesday and will continue through 8 a.m., April 24, 2020.

While schools will remain closed during this time, the School District of Beloit will continue providing student lunches and breakfast. Meals will be distributed in a grab and go manner, by School District employees from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Here are the locations:

Beloit Memorial - Field House outside pickup (follow signage)

Converse - Drop Off Zone

Gaston - Drop Off Zone

Hackett - Drop Off Zone

Merrill - Drop Off Zone

Robinson - Drop Off Zone

Todd - Back Drop Off zone

Intermediate school students may pick-up meals at the closest elementary school.

Families unable to travel to a meal distribution location may call the Food Service Hotline at (608) 361-3136 to arrange alternate meal service options.

Teachers will continue to provide supported learning opportunities and activities via email, apps, Google classroom, Dojo, etc. These lessons and activities are non-graded.

The School District of Beloit is providing instructional packets for students grades 4K - 5th grades. These packets will be delivered to homes this week. More information regarding 6th - 12th grade supported learning opportunities will be shared over the next few days.

Officials with the school district also are unsure of how graduation ceremonies will be handled. They will continue to update the public as more information becomes available.