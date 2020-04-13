School District of Beloit postpones all scheduled events for April and May

District officials say while the state of Wisconsin is under a Safer At Home order, the district is postponing all events scheduled in April and May.

The district is hoping to reschedule these events at a later time. The decisions at this time are for protecting the 'health and well-being of everyone, including the Beloit community, is our priority."

Some of the events that have been canceled include sporting events, club meetings, trips to New York and prom. The district is still planning on celebrating graduation on Saturday, June 6. However they say this could change depending on the COVID-19 situation in Wisconsin and the country.

Here is the official letter sent to district families:

Dear School District of Beloit Families,

With the state of Wisconsin still under a Safer at Home order, I wanted to let you know that we have postponed all School District of Beloit events scheduled for the months of April and May. This applies to our elementary, intermediate and high schools. Our hope is that we will be able to reschedule these events at a later time.

I understand that this decision brings with it much sadness and disappointment on the part of our families, students and staff. As in all decisions the Administrative Team is making at this time, the health and wellbeing of everyone, including the Beloit community, is our priority.

At this time, I would also like to specifically address our high school seniors and their families. There are many firsts and lasts during the months of April and May for our graduating seniors. Many of those firsts and lasts will never be able to be recreated with the excitement and anticipation that comes with celebrating a senior year. For this I am sorry. Our seniors deserved and earned recognitions, prom, sporting events, club meetings, concerts, trips to New York, theater productions, and more. My hope is that the families of our senior students will take the time to honor and acknowledge them. I encourage our seniors to reach out to each other and offer support. If you find that a senior needs someone to speak to, please reach out to our teachers, counselors and staff at our high schools. We are here to help navigate a very challenging and sad time. I want you to know we care.

As of now we are still planning to celebrate graduation on Saturday, June 6. However, please know that this could change as we receive additional and updated information from the Governor’s office and the Department of Public Instruction (DPI). We will keep you posted on any changes and we will communicate those changes with you.

We encourage everyone to download the free School District of Beloit app for both Apple and Android devices available at the App Store or Google Play Store. For more information please visit the District’s Website for a video that highlights the features and benefits of the app. Our mobile app will keep you better informed about the news, distance learning programs and updates in our District.

For additional resources including district-wide communication, articles, videos, parent resources, children’s books, and more please visit the homepage of the District’s website or the homepage of your child’s school website. We update all sites daily.

Thank you for your understanding as we continue to work through these difficult decisions. We want to be sure that we continue to communicate with you frequently. If you have specific questions, please feel free to reach out to your school principal.

Take care and continue to be Safer at Home.

Sincerely,

Sue Green, Interim Superintendent