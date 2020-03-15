Schnucks stores to close early to keep up with increased customer demand

Schnucks stores across the Rockford area and across the country will close early starting Sunday night.

Schnucks stores that are normally open 24 hours will now close at midnight, while all other stores will now close at 10pm. Officials say it is seeing an increase in customers and the reduction in hours will allow the stores time to focus on cleanliness and product availability.

Schnucks is following suit with many other grocery stores around the country amid the coronavirus outbreak. Signage will be posted at all stores as a reminder.