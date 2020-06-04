East State Schnucks location to close early Thursday

East State Schnucks store will close at 4 p.m. on Thursday due to anticipated traffic and pedestrian congestion in the Rockford area.

Customers of the East State location that have a prescription to pick up later on Thursday may call any other area Schnucks Pharmacy and make them aware that the prescription can be picked up at a different location instead, according to an announcement by the store.

The Schnucks located at 6410 E. State St. is encouraging customers to visit their Cherry Valley store at 2206 Barnes Blvd. instead.

The East State location will reopen Friday, June 5, at 7 a.m. and the pharmacy will reopen at 9 a.m.