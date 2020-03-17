Schnucks adds designated shopping time for seniors

Citing popular demands from customers, Schnucks is designating 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. as the shopping time that is exclusively for senior citizens 60 years and older. In addition, this shopping time is for those who are at most risk of COVID-19 due to underlying health conditions.

Schnucks asks all customers who do not fit into either category to please shop the stores anytime after 7 a.m. A press release says "Making this designation is one small way that we can help to ease the concerns of those who are especially vulnerable. We want to do our part to make them feel more comfortable while picking up their groceries and household items."

They are also updating courtesy center hours. The center hours will be from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Rockford locations on 11th Street and Charles Street.