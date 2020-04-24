Schnucks Company donates $250,000 to United Way for COVID-19 relief

Schnucks Markets, Inc. and its customers raise $250,000 through its “round up at the register campaign.”

Customers donated more than $225,000 from April 3 through April 20 by rounding their total to the nearest dollar amount. Schnucks is also donating an additional $24,600 to the nonprofit.

100 percent of the proceeds go toward the United Way in each store’s local area as the organization works to help those impacted by COVID-19.

“We are incredibly grateful for our customers’ generosity,” said Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck. “Just like our company and our teammates are dedicated to nourishing people’s lives, our customers have shown that in these uncertain times, their commitment to helping their neighbors and communities is unwavering.”

