Schiro's respond to mandate to end dining-in at restaurants and bars

On Monday night at 9 p.m. Illinois restaurants and bars served their last food and drinks to dine in customers for at least the next two weeks

Dawn Owens has been a regular at Schiro's restaurant and lounge for the past six years and says it was imperative that she show up Monday night to make sure the workers at Schiro's know they have her full support.

And Dawn was not alone. It was a full parking lot, Monday at Schiro's where finding a seat at the bar wasn't easy. Owner John Schiro tells me there is a lot of uncertainty right now on just how devastating an effect the closed dining rooms could have on the restaurant industry, but he tells 23 News the support his customers has shown has been instrumental in helping him stay strong as they take it day by day.

“The first thing that goes through your mind is gloom and doom,” said Schiro “You know you work 25 years, 12 plus hours a day, 7 days a week and all of a sudden it could be all gone. You've got a choice to live in faith or live in fear, and I choose to live in faith and we're going to get through this."

Schiro says he plans on offering waitresses delivery jobs to keep them employed. And he feels luckier than most because deliveries and carry-outs have been the restaurant's foundation over the past 25 years.