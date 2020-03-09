Up until 1974 women needed a man to cosign to get a loan. Up until 1978 women could get dismissed from work for becoming pregnant, making it hard to earn a living.

During women's history month, Savant Capital Management is highlighting how far women have come in finance.

Financial advisers say women have improved their financial literacy over the decades through education and legislation.

Savant started its women's wealth initiative to empower women to take control of their finances.

Although women have come a long way in the workplace, experts say there's still progress to be made and there are ways women can maximize their worth.

Financial Adviser, Allison Alexander said, “Advocating for yourself and your salary in the workplace is critically important, make sure people recognize your value. Give yourself a pat on the back for being valuable to your employer. Learn what you hold in your portfolio and why you hold it and continue to educate yourself.”

