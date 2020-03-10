Sanitation companies take precautions when cleaning contaminated areas

While business may be down for some companies dealing with manufacturing delays, Phinetta Baker from A La'Mar Gail's Cleaning Service says health concerns are keeping her busy.

"Anti-bacterial disinfectant spray, I have spent a lot more these last few months than anything," said Baker.

Some people are taking extra precautions to make sure they don't get sick, and Baker's cleaning crew is doing the same.

"We wear our normal gloves, we wear masks not knowing what we will walk into."

"Out you see people coughing,” said Tasha Simmons, A La’Mar Gail’s Cleaning Service employee. For some of them it might just be a cough, but that scares me because it can go from one cough to now you are in the emergency room getting sick. I got the mask on so I know it won't get to me."

Baker says she's always cautious while on the job and doesn’t want to take germs home with her.

"There was a house I literally had to scrub down and it was mainly because they were flicking the mucus debris everywhere."

Since her business opened 8 months ago, Baker says none of her employees have gotten sick and hopes her crew can continue to stay healthy.