Salvation Army to reopen stores this weekend

As state and local county restrictions loosen up, Salvation Army will be able to start operations in its thrift stores with proper safety guidelines in place.

Salvation Army stores will be operating under limited hours from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

(This includes stores in Rockford, Loves Park, Cherry Valley, Belvidere, DeKalb, Peru, Beloit, and Janesville.)

Salvation Army said all employees will be given PPE and must wear facial coverings. While it is also encouraged for shoppers, it is not required. Other safety measures include hand sanitizer by the doors (or registers), wiping down carts after each use, clear sneeze guards at each register, and closing down of fittings rooms.

Stores will also be open from 8 a.m. - 10 a.m. every Saturday (except May 30) exclusively for senior customers or those with underlying conditions to provide 2 hours of safe shopping for those most vulnerable of contracting COVID-19.

Every item that is donated to us will be quarantined for a minimum of 72 hours to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.