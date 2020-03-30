Spain passes China in number of Coronavirus infections

Spain has become the third country to surpass China in coronavirus infections after the United States and Italy.

Despite having only a population of 47 million to China's 1.4 billion, Spain's tally of infections reached 85,195 on Monday, a rise of 8% from the previous day. Spain also saw 812 new deaths in the last day, raising its overall fatalities from the coronavirus to 7,300.

In the United States, President Donald Trump extended lockdown measures across the country as deaths in New York alone from the new coronavirus passed 1,000.