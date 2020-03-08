N. Korea fires weapons after threatening ‘momentous’ action

North Korea fired three short-range projectiles after it threatened to take “momentous” action to protest condemnation of earlier live-fire exercises.

Seoul’s military said the projectiles landed in the waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan.

Japan said the firings were of suspected ballistic missiles and North Korea’s actions were a “serious threat to the peace and safety of Japan.”

The launches were detected two days after the North threatened to take “momentous” action to protest outside condemnation over its earlier live-fire exercises.

In the past 10 days, North Korea has said leader Kim Jong Un supervised two rounds of live-fire artillery exercises in its first weapons tests since late November.

Kim entered the new year vowing to bolster his nuclear deterrent and to no longer be bound by a major weapons test moratorium amid a deadlock in a U.S.-led diplomacy.

