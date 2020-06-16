Roscoe Lions Club announces cancellation of Fall Festival

The annual Fall Festival will not be happening in Roscoe this year due to concerns around COVID-19.

The Roscoe Lions Club made the announcement on its Facebook page, including the parade, rides and other festivities.

The statement reads, in part:

"The Roscoe Lions appreciates our sponsors, supporters, community and everyone who attends the Festival and Parade. We want to thank each of you for your continuous support. We encourage everyone to support our local businesses and community.

We will be back stronger in 2021!"

The fall festival is the largest fundraiser each year for the Roscoe Lions Club, and this year would have marked the 50th year for the event.