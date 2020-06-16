Roscoe Fall Festival, Rockford Labor Day parade cancelled; The National Show Ski Tournament moved.

Three major summer and fall events are no longer happening in the stateline due to the national coronavirus pandemic.

The Roscoe Fall Festival for 2020 has been cancelled, according to the Roscoe Lions Club. In a statement on their Facebook page, they promise to be back in 2021.

The Rockford Labor Day parade has also been cancelled. In lieu of a parade, Rockford United Labor says they will "gather in our labor halls and various sites in Rockford to collect food and supplies for those in need".

The National Show Ski Tournament will not be taking place in Loves Park this year. While the show will go on, three other locations are being discussed for the tournament. The Ski Broncs withdrew their intent to host this years tournament due to COVID-19 restrictions impacting both hosting and in practicing.

