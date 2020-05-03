Ronit's Kitchen to offer meals to frontline workers

Ronit's Kitchen in Rockford is starting a drawing on social media to offer free meals to essential workers.

The Kitchen Owner, Ronit Golan, is asking everyone to go to @Ronitskitchen on Facebook or @ronitskitchen815 on Instagram to nominate a frontline worker.

That worker could receive a free meal that serves up to four people. Recipients will be chosen by Golan and her staff out of a drawing. They will announce a winner each week in May on social media.

"And we'll just keep those names for the four weeks and pull a name each week," says Golan. "It's just too hard to choose, they're all very deserving. And each person that nominated explained why they feel that person deserves to get the free meal, and they really do all deserve it."