Rockton resident creats a tribute video to honor late great-grandfather who died from COVID-19

Caleb Sunderman is a 10-year-old Rockton resident who recently lost his great-grandfather to COVID-19. Since his family wasn't able to have a traditional funeral Sunderman created a tribute video in his grandfather's honor.

Richard Baker was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 24 and passed away April 8. Baker was 82-years-old.

Sunderman's mother Brenna says Baker was sick with the virus for a little over two weeks.

"He barely had a fever the first day, so we just thought maybe they were taking extra precautions," said Brenna. It wasn't until the second week. He started getting really sick the second week with it and that's when we were like oh wow this is getting really serious."

Due to the pandemic, Brenna says her and her family were not able to be by Baker's side when he took his last breath.

'The nurses held the phone to his ear and everyone in the family took turns calling and we told him he could not respond but we told him we loved him and goodbye," said Brenna.

Caleb Sunderman said since his great-grandfather didn't get a funeral creating a tribute video would be the closest thing to that.