Rockin' Rockford Grand Prix brings massive economic impact to the area

200 teams registered for the 2020 Rockin' Rockford Grand Prix. The Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau hosted the 2020 Amateur Athletic Union event this weekend.

Rockin' Rockford Grand Prix

Nearly 2,000 athletes played in the tournament. An estimated 5,000 visitors came along with them. The sporting event filled approximately 575 hotel rooms in the Rockford area, and were expected to spend nearly half a million dollars.

"They love the atmosphere up here," says Rockin' Rockford Volleyball event coordinator Justin Basovsky. "There's a lot to provide, they go down to the museum on the river in regards to that, and it's a very friendly city for them. Especially on a weekend like this when it's 60 out and they get out and do a lot."

Organizers say events like these have a great economic impact on Rockford.